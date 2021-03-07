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VITAL REVELATIONS ABOUT HOW MASKS DAMAGE CHILDRENS HEALTH - PARENTS MUST WATCH (MIRRORED)
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335 views • March 07, 2021
VITAL REVELATIONS ABOUT HOW MASKS DAMAGE CHILDRENS HEALTH - PARENTS MUST WATCH (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel truthhunter at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XlW0jeMCBUKC/
Original Content - https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vital-revelations-about-how-masks-damage-children-parents-and-grandparents-must-watch-this-video_exNsl7gpXUjSwVH.html
www.stopworldcontrol.com
Link to UK Governments Website confirming the downgrading of Covid19 on 19th March 2020 - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mhra-awarded-over-980000-for-collaboration-with-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-and-the-world-health-organisation
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2020/05/09/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-lockstep/
Expose the Great Reset - www.exposethegreatreset.com
Stop New Normal - https://www.stopnewnormal.net
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel truthhunter at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XlW0jeMCBUKC/
Original Content - https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vital-revelations-about-how-masks-damage-children-parents-and-grandparents-must-watch-this-video_exNsl7gpXUjSwVH.html
www.stopworldcontrol.com
Link to UK Governments Website confirming the downgrading of Covid19 on 19th March 2020 - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mhra-awarded-over-980000-for-collaboration-with-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-and-the-world-health-organisation
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2020/05/09/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-lockstep/
Expose the Great Reset - www.exposethegreatreset.com
Stop New Normal - https://www.stopnewnormal.net
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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