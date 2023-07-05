Romans 2:11 For there is no respect of persons with God., this is your strawman.

Romans
2:11
For there is no respect of persons with God.
Galatians 2:6
But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man's person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:
