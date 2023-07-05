Create New Account
Romans 2:11 For there is no respect of persons with God., this is your strawman.
Be Children of Light
Published 20 hours ago

Romans 2:11

For there is no respect of persons with God.

Galatians 2:6

But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man's person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:

Meet your strawman, youtube 

https://youtu.be/1udn7rAp81s


Keywords
let no man deceive youby vain wordsby any means

