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Klaus Schwab | "The Great Reset Will Change Actually Own & Our Own Identity
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61 views • February 08, 2022
Connect the Dots, Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 74 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 391 Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 7 Tickets Remain
Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*Canton, OH - February 18th & 19th - 74 Tickets Remain
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 391 Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 7 Tickets Remain
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