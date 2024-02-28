Create New Account
Children Passing to the Spirit World (Summerland) and the Help, Responsibility of Those Who Created My Emotions, Why Nobody Else Can Release the Feelings for Us? Creation of Pain, Consequences
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 16 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2


Cut:

40m51s - 45m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“EACH OF US CANNOT FEEL THE FEELINGS OF ANOTHER. SO ONCE A FEELING HAS ENTERED US, NOBODY ELSE CAN RELEASE IT FOR US. THIS IS WHY GOD HAS ATTRIBUTED SO MUCH RESPONSIBILITY TO THE PERSONS WHO TEACH, BECAUSE ONCE THE DAMAGE IS DONE INSIDE OF THE INDIVIDUAL, THE ONLY WAY FOR THIS DAMAGE TO BE RELEASED IS BY GOING THROUGH THE EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE.”

@ 42m14s


“THE CONSEQUENCES TELL US WHETHER WE ARE IN OR OUT OF HARMONY WITH LOVE.”

@ 45m49s


Keywords
spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingresponsibility of parenti want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsi want to know everythingresponsibility of teacherchildren and parentschildren in summerlandchildren in spirit worldchildren and afterlifeis god responsiblecomplete individualconsequences and responsibility

