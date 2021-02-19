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Johnson's deranged propaganda - “Act like you've got it”
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20 views • February 19, 2021
Shouldn't we expect more positive statements from our Prime Minister such as "act like you have not got it". After all, if you do acquire the dreaded Covid you are 99.7% likely to shrug it off (just like the Flu) with NO Vaccine and NO specialist medicine.
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