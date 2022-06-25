INTERVIEWS WITH CHANGEMAKERS (20): GINNY MILLER, NEW VIBRANT YOU, ON MIND-BODY-SPIRIT ENERGY HEALING

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Ramola D Reports





Informative, detailed, extraordinarily generous interview with Ginny Miller of New Vibrant You, a bioenergetic practitioner who uses a variety of modalities to heal emotional, physical, and energetic imbalance and describes many of them, sharing her understanding of how energy and health works and moves through the body and how we can strengthen our own bio-energy fields and call upon the powers of the universe and earth to ground ourselves, connect to cosmic energy sources and heal ourselves and the world.

Ginny shares much advice on solutions and on other practitioners with solutions, inviting all to check out her website as well as learn more organically about how to harness the power of energy and breath work for optimal healing.

A changemaker with charisma and heart, Ginny Miller takes the time in this interview to explain and demonstrate some of her many modes of healing, describing how and why they work, including her work with Psych-K, tapping into the subconscious responses of people through doing the kind of energy-work questioning Donna Eden prescribes, and other modes of exploration and discovery.

In a world where too much is monetized and the rare few gift their energy and time to healing others without thought of recompense, Ginny's service in this interview is exemplary. Listen in for many healing tips and suggestions, in energy work, breath work, detoxing--and please share this interview widely so more may benefit. Many thanks to Ginny for this open-hearted sharing of her knowledge and work!

LINKS FOR MORE:

Ginny Miller, New Vibrant You:

https://newvibrantyou.com

Contact Ginny Miller: [email protected]

Book your Discovery Call: https://newvibrantyou.com/book/

Or call at 831-222-5599

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble