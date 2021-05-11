© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RALLYHOOPS - Volleyball and Basketball Combined!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • May 11, 2021
How To Play
RallyHoops is a fast-paced, four-player (2 v. 2) game that is quick to set up, easy to grasp, yet difficult to master. Our full-court game is played with two different-sized hoops on each side of the court. There are different scoring options, depending on who scores in which hoop, but a team has no more than 3 hits per team rally. Games are played to 21 points, but that doesn't mean the game is over! Each player on the trailing team has 1 redemption shot to rally back and continue the game!
more video about how to play
click the link to watch free videos
bit.ly/3hlYlEf
OR
https://kit.co/YESYOUCAN/new-games-20...
OR DOWNLOAD PDF THAT EXPLAIN MY GAME
https://www.upload-4ever.com/zzvrec70...
---------------------
#volleyball #volleyballplayer #volleyballgirls #volleyballislife #volleyballplayers #volleyballteam #volleyballgame #volleyballlife #volleyballphoto #volleyballspikes #volleyballanime #volleyballlove #volleyballmatch #volleyballmom #volleyballprobs #volleyballthailand #volleyballgirl #VolleyballHomos #volleyballtournament #volleyballcamp #volleyballcoach #volleyballtime #volleyballclub #volleyballers #volleyballiran #volleyballproblems #volleyballprobz #volleyballswag #volleyballbows #volleyballcanada
#basketball #basketballneverstops #basketballislife #basketballtraining #basketballplayer #basketballgame #basketballshoes #basketballcourt #basketballseason #basketballlife #basketballtrainer #basketballcoach #basketballteam #basketballwives #BasketballMom #basketballneverstop #Basketballcamp #basketballcards #basketballvines #BasketballMemes #basketballshorts #basketballlove #basketballart #basketballnation #basketballnews #basketballjersey #basketballgirl #basketballplayers #basketballchallenge #BasketballFans
0
RallyHoops is a fast-paced, four-player (2 v. 2) game that is quick to set up, easy to grasp, yet difficult to master. Our full-court game is played with two different-sized hoops on each side of the court. There are different scoring options, depending on who scores in which hoop, but a team has no more than 3 hits per team rally. Games are played to 21 points, but that doesn't mean the game is over! Each player on the trailing team has 1 redemption shot to rally back and continue the game!
more video about how to play
click the link to watch free videos
bit.ly/3hlYlEf
OR
https://kit.co/YESYOUCAN/new-games-20...
OR DOWNLOAD PDF THAT EXPLAIN MY GAME
https://www.upload-4ever.com/zzvrec70...
---------------------
#volleyball #volleyballplayer #volleyballgirls #volleyballislife #volleyballplayers #volleyballteam #volleyballgame #volleyballlife #volleyballphoto #volleyballspikes #volleyballanime #volleyballlove #volleyballmatch #volleyballmom #volleyballprobs #volleyballthailand #volleyballgirl #VolleyballHomos #volleyballtournament #volleyballcamp #volleyballcoach #volleyballtime #volleyballclub #volleyballers #volleyballiran #volleyballproblems #volleyballprobz #volleyballswag #volleyballbows #volleyballcanada
#basketball #basketballneverstops #basketballislife #basketballtraining #basketballplayer #basketballgame #basketballshoes #basketballcourt #basketballseason #basketballlife #basketballtrainer #basketballcoach #basketballteam #basketballwives #BasketballMom #basketballneverstop #Basketballcamp #basketballcards #basketballvines #BasketballMemes #basketballshorts #basketballlove #basketballart #basketballnation #basketballnews #basketballjersey #basketballgirl #basketballplayers #basketballchallenge #BasketballFans
0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.