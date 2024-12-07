The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, following their meeting in Doha, called for dialogue between the Syrian authorities and the legitimate opposition, Lavrov stated - part 2

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, following their meeting in Doha, called for dialogue between the Syrian authorities and the legitimate opposition, Lavrov stated.

Key Statements by Lavrov in Doha:

➡️The main priority regarding Syria is to stop the fighting.

➡️Following the Astana format meeting, the ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran called for an immediate cessation of violence in Syria.

➡️Russia will encourage both the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition to engage in negotiations.

➡️The moderate opposition in Syria must be separated from terrorists.

➡️Russia will counter attempts by the terrorist group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" to alter the situation in Syria.

➡️Russia is assisting the Syrian army in repelling terrorist attacks.

➡️Syria's territorial integrity must be ensured, and its relations with Turkey should be normalized.

➡️It is unacceptable to use terrorists for geopolitical purposes, as is currently happening in Syria.

➡️Lavrov on Russian ships in Tartus: Military exercises are underway in the Mediterranean.