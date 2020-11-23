© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MD & Biochemical Engineer HAMMER Viral Issues -- They Were Right All Along! Comprehensive! A REAL Education!
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 23, 2020
Ivor Cummins says:
Wow this was an EPIC one! Paul Saladino MD and I met up again after our blistering episode of May 2020 - and we were bang on point back then.
Everything pretty much unfolded exactly as we said it would. And here we debrief on the #REALITY of this thing
- this one is an education all in itself
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Paul Saladino: https://heartandsoil.co
Video Source: https://youtu.be/XPzvu_YwXXU
Wow this was an EPIC one! Paul Saladino MD and I met up again after our blistering episode of May 2020 - and we were bang on point back then.
Everything pretty much unfolded exactly as we said it would. And here we debrief on the #REALITY of this thing
- this one is an education all in itself
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Paul Saladino: https://heartandsoil.co
Video Source: https://youtu.be/XPzvu_YwXXU
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.