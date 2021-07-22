EP 2543-6PM DE-BUNK THIS! Mike Lindell Offers $5 Mil Reward To ANY Cyber Expert Who Can Prove Election Fraud Data False 

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell announced on Wednesday he was offering $5 million to any “cyber guys” who can prove the election data he’ll present at his upcoming “cyber symposium” is not valid.
Lindell appeared on the War Room podcast and said that he’s offering $5 million to any “cyber guy” who shows up at his symposium and demonstrates that the data doesn’t actually prove Donald Trump won the election.
***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com***
Special Guest: David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents. He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL.
https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share http://www.shestokas.com/
🔴2 FREE GENERAL FLYNN CONSTITUTIONS - A GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING TO ALL OUR SUPPORTERS: Receive 2 free General Flynn Pocket U.S. Constitutions with proof of purchase from any of our sponsors. (MyPillow.com or MyHeroSoap). Visit: http://PeteSantilli.mobi (Click the top tab) or https://forms.gle/LkQeQyg7Hvk342S66
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live At 9am-11am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
🚨JOIN US ON GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨Beat Big Tech! Join Pete’s Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Join us in chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Main Channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
✅ Bible Study With Pete https://rumble.com/c/BibleStudyWithPete