The Book of Revelation - Part 15 - "The Lamb Breaks the Seventh Seal"- Expository Reading

Revelation 8:1-5 NLT

When the Lamb broke the seventh seal on the scroll, there was silence throughout heaven for about half an hour. [2] I saw the seven angels who stand before God, and they were given seven trumpets. [3] Then another angel with a gold incense burner came and stood at the altar. And a great amount of incense was given to him to mix with the prayers of God's people as an offering on the gold altar before the throne. [4] The smoke of the incense, mixed with the prayers of God's holy people, ascended up to God from the altar where the angel had poured them out. [5] Then the angel filled the incense burner with fire from the altar and threw it down upon the earth; and thunder crashed, lightning flashed, and there was a terrible earthquake. - Expository Reading