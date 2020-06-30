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Find Out The True Meaning Of Those That Are Blessed.
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6 views • June 30, 2020
Thank you for joining us and welcome to the Sermon on the Mount! This is Part 1 of the most famous sermon of all time! Come find out what Yeshua taught about those that are Blessed!! This will include Old Testement passages for each of the Blessed statements that Yeshua taught. They don't teach this in Church.
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