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The Truth About the August 1st Anti-Lockdown Protests in Berlin (MIRRORED)
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210 views • August 31, 2020
The Truth About the August 1st Anti-Lockdown Protests in Berlin (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Conscious Resistance at:-
https://youtu.be/kSeGX2z1R0E
On August 1, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Berlin, Germany to protest mask mandates, lockdowns, and the growing tyranny of COVID. The media attempted to paint the attendees as right-wing extremists and nazis. This documentary shows a different story.
The next big demonstration is planned for August 29th and is called "Berlin invites Europe - Festival for freedom and peace“.
Special thanks to Laura Kern for compiling this!
NOTES:
A DOWNLOAD LINK for this, the music video and possible thumbnails for re-uploads: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/a27963961dd80f58dd3d4f43aa1883ca20200827204737/a1685c2e92c5db3ad17378d6d4ce95b020200827204811/6b71c9
21:26 The Police message here says: "Rally place overcrowded!" With an event that was planned for 500 000 people. And the police said in the beginning (according to multiple witnesses which are willing to testify) that the crowd was estimated at 800 000 people!
Sources/Thanks to:
SchwrzVyce (song)
KenFM.de
eingeSCHENKt.tv
Ben Swann
LION Media
NuoViso.TV
Epoch Times Deutsch
RT - Deutsch
Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
Sandra Wesolek
UNBLOGD
Samuel Eckert
-
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
http://theconsciousresistance.com/invest/
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.bitchute.com/theconsciousresistance/
https://flote.app/ConsciousResistance
https://www.minds.com/TheConsciousResistanceNetwork/
https://hive.blog/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno3
Join Derrick Broze's Daily News on Telegram: https://t.me/dbrozenews
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Conscious Resistance at:-
https://youtu.be/kSeGX2z1R0E
On August 1, 2020, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Berlin, Germany to protest mask mandates, lockdowns, and the growing tyranny of COVID. The media attempted to paint the attendees as right-wing extremists and nazis. This documentary shows a different story.
The next big demonstration is planned for August 29th and is called "Berlin invites Europe - Festival for freedom and peace“.
Special thanks to Laura Kern for compiling this!
NOTES:
A DOWNLOAD LINK for this, the music video and possible thumbnails for re-uploads: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/a27963961dd80f58dd3d4f43aa1883ca20200827204737/a1685c2e92c5db3ad17378d6d4ce95b020200827204811/6b71c9
21:26 The Police message here says: "Rally place overcrowded!" With an event that was planned for 500 000 people. And the police said in the beginning (according to multiple witnesses which are willing to testify) that the crowd was estimated at 800 000 people!
Sources/Thanks to:
SchwrzVyce (song)
KenFM.de
eingeSCHENKt.tv
Ben Swann
LION Media
NuoViso.TV
Epoch Times Deutsch
RT - Deutsch
Dr. Bodo Schiffmann
Sandra Wesolek
UNBLOGD
Samuel Eckert
-
Support our work AND get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Please help us advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Support via crypto:
http://theconsciousresistance.com/invest/
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
https://www.bitchute.com/theconsciousresistance/
https://flote.app/ConsciousResistance
https://www.minds.com/TheConsciousResistanceNetwork/
https://hive.blog/@dbroze
Discord channel: https://discord.gg/tQrNTYS
Join our text list for direct updates: https://www.remind.com/join/dbjourno3
Join Derrick Broze's Daily News on Telegram: https://t.me/dbrozenews
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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