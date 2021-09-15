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Respiratory Therapist Drops Truth Bombs - COVID LIES NEVER ENDING!
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390 views • September 15, 2021
More and more healthcare workers are turning to the Stew Peters Show, seemingly the ONLY platform willing to give them a voice as they're villainized for refusing a "vaccine" that they see causing dangerous reactions, FIRST HAND!
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https://rumble.com/vmic6d-respiratory-therapist-drops-truth-bombs-all-over-covid-lies.html
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
https://rumble.com/vmic6d-respiratory-therapist-drops-truth-bombs-all-over-covid-lies.html
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