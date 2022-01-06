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Frontline Flash The Abortion Vax, Dr Peterson Pierre (1_5_22) 2,809 FETAL DEATHS IT NEEDS TO STOP
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133 views • January 06, 2022
Frontline Flash The Abortion Vax, Dr Peterson Pierre (1_5_22) 2,809 FETAL DEATHS IT NEEDS TO STOP
https://rumble.com/vs1nxn-frontline-flash-the-abortion-vax-dr-peterson-pierre-1-5-22-2809-fetal-death.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2

STOP THE JABS NOW WE ARE KILLING OUR NEXT GENERATION

https://rumble.com/vrtpr6-frontline-flash-the-abortion-vax-with-dr.-peterson-pierre-1.5.22.html

Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents ‘The Abortion Vax’ (1.5.22). The Real Story of Right Now ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow the Flash on social @FrontlineFlash

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Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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