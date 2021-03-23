FLASHMOBS FOR FREEDOM - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40628
We've all heard of flash mobs, but can they be used for more than just organizing pillow fights in Times Square? Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores how freedom fighters are using flash mobs to carve out a space for normal human interaction in these increasingly insane times.