9/11 TRUTH: LESSONS LEARNED?

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corbettreport
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/lessonslearned/
Today, there's an entire generation who have grown up in the shadow of the towers. Who have never known a world that was not haunted by the hobgoblin of terrorism. Who have never thought twice about giving up the freedoms they barely knew they had in the name of fighting the "invisible enemy." How can we blame them for not understanding the gravity of this moment, today, giving up those few freedoms that remain in the name of fighting the new phantom menace?