House Republicans Finally Impeach Mayorkas

If you don’t succeed at first, try again. House Republicans succeeded in their second attempt to impeach the man overseeing the most porous border in U.S. history. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the slimmest margin possible, 214-213. TNA’s Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit join Paul Dragu to discuss this historic moment and other related issues.





Other topics in this show include:





@ 11:30 | The results of last night’s New York special election to replace expelled Congressman George Santos means Republicans will have even less room for defectors when it comes to passing legislation;





@ 22:40 | The U.S. Senate worked long and hard to craft and then pass a bill that funds foreign wars, but some Republicans can’t help but notice the absurdity of prioritizing other countries that have been invaded before our own;





@ 33:05 | CEO of The John Birch Society, Bill Hahn, discusses what practical things Americans can do about the illegal immigration issue.