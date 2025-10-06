Why the Digital ID Desperation and Why should you CARE?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Why Digital ID Desperation

VCAST unlocks the reasons why the Technocratic Elite want a digital ID on both the Right and Left. What are the hooks (excuses) to get you to comply for a digital id including finance, voter / citizen integrity, hate speech, and healthcare. VCAST demonstrates examples your enslavement future. How will the digital ID be used in all facets of your life including 24/7 monitoring of your behavior. Will Ai determine your mental health and is a digital ID needed to track you? And what is the Trump Med Bed tweet psyop under divide and conqueri. The result of a digital ID, total Ai surveillance but ultimately delivering behavior control. But it is deeper, the agenda is a war for your soul. Last, we are in false flag season but why? Is the government shutdown an excuse to bring on Ai Gov.?



