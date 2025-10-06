Why the Digital ID Desperation and Why should you CARE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Digital ID Desperation
VCAST unlocks the reasons why the Technocratic Elite want a digital ID on both the Right and Left. What are the hooks (excuses) to get you to comply for a digital id including finance, voter / citizen integrity, hate speech, and healthcare. VCAST demonstrates examples your enslavement future. How will the digital ID be used in all facets of your life including 24/7 monitoring of your behavior. Will Ai determine your mental health and is a digital ID needed to track you? And what is the Trump Med Bed tweet psyop under divide and conqueri. The result of a digital ID, total Ai surveillance but ultimately delivering behavior control. But it is deeper, the agenda is a war for your soul. Last, we are in false flag season but why? Is the government shutdown an excuse to bring on Ai Gov.?