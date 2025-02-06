Vivek Ramaswamy: USAID spent $26 million on smokescreen

"I don't think we should be using our taxpayer dollars to help people in foreign countries when we should be helping our own citizens here at home first," he told Fox News.

More on Politico, one of many:

You too, Politico? Leading liberal mouthpiece caught taking over $8.6 mln in US taxpayer money

Politico’s employees reportedly didn’t get their paychecks recently thanks to a “payroll issue” blamed on a "technical error.





🌏 It turns out the online media empire received some $8.1 mln from the US federal government in 2024, with NASA, the SEC, the DoJ, and others pitching in to pay for pricy Politico Pro premium services for government employees, and GAO, State and DoD listed as its largest donors.

🌏 USAspending. gov, a database of federal government spending, charts a dramatic uptick in grants to Politico starting in 2020, with another major bump in spending seen between 2022, 2023 and 2024.

🌏 Besides the feds, Politico has apparently been taking cash from New York City, with Checkbook NYC, the city comptroller’s official transparency tool, showing the outlet recently received over $200k from the Big Apple.

🌏 It’s unclear whether USAID (which recently got caught funding the BBC) chipped in to pay for Politico as well, but Politico’s owners, German media conglomerate Axel Springer, are reported to have established links with USAID’s EMPOWER Private Sector entity in 2019.

And more western media:

Western media downbeat on new attempt to impeach Trump

💬 Axios: The effort, which is nothing but Democrats’ attempt to revive the anti-Trump resistance, is "almost certain to fail."

💬 Newsweek: With Republicans having a majority in the House, the attempt has "a slim chance of making it further than today's filing."

💬 Guardian: Al Green is “a firebrand politician” who repeatedly tried to impeach Trump during his first term in office, and it is unlikely he will "find much traction on his latest effort."