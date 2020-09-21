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Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E4: Seven Dimensions of the Seven Super Universes
We are in the Golden Age
We are in the Golden Age
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372 views • September 21, 2020

Hello everyone and welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family This weeks episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series on the topic of Seven Dimensions of the Seven Super Universes. Highly intriguing information provided, relax and enjoy the information and understandings that can become/happen when one takes conscious action to raise their frequency, illuminations and transfiguration start to happen. Remember, As stated in Revelatorium, last paragraph on the first page [online] Please note that 'The Revelatorium Revelations' are on the Christ table 'as is'. It is not a scholarly work. It is not intended to stir up a dialogue or controversy. Nor is it a doctrine or personal belief. Nor does it represent a new philosophy, religion or group. Nor is it to be used as fodder for a church. It is a pure Christ teaching to help in your ascension to the fifth dimension two thousand years from now and serves no other purpose. ' Website links: www.revelatorium.com www.thedesignofcreation.com www.radionicships.com [being updated] you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss, Full color copy is beautiful and recommended. Lectures/discussions/Q&A with Delstarr is weekly on Wednesdays, Starrgram Readings of the Revelatorium Revelations Series are on the Sabbath ( Saturdays). If you would like questions asked/answered on the Episode please send them to: [email protected] [within reasonable time to recording of episode, episodes are recorded on Wednesdays @ 7:00pm PST]. So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching, Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age, For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family, Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage

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creationloveworldspiritualityknowledgelighttruthfaithunderstandinghealrealityrevelations
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