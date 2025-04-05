This Saint News 5/4/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: People are worried about the fall of the UK--some unimaginable things happening across the pond. We have more information about that helicopter crash in DC this past January. I think we should revisit Malaysia flight MH370, since we now know our government can manipulate time and space. Israeli children sing songs about the destruction of Palestine in the X Files. We're talking about the dumbing down of America through our education system. I got a few tantalizing Top Stories for you after that, and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Victor Davis Hanson: President Trump’s Threefold Opposition

https://x.com/DailySignal/status/1917701174515622216





James Li - Is Big Pharma Making More Pollen?https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1918110325918056774





Tucker Carlson - Catherine Austin Fitts - 21 Trillion Dollars Missing… where is it going?https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1917040210275152370





Tim Pool - Due process does not mean a criminal trial.

https://x.com/TimcastNews/status/1915925958671954058





Pierre losing his seat made absolutely no sense. So I dug into things a bit further.

https://x.com/mario4thenorth/status/1917644241875898598





Dr. Karlyn Boresenco - ALL MEDIA IS PROPAGANDA. https://x.com/DrKarlynB/status/1915253620938784849





Candace Ep 177 CAUGHT RED HANDED: Harley Pasternak | Ryan Reynolds’ Subpoena

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWqo0gzG3kI





Benny Johnson - SHOCK: Dark TRUTH About Deadly DC Crash Revealed: Female Army Pilot REFUSED Orders! 'Intentional'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtEdYrnJKxU





Peter St Onge - Chinese factories are getting wiped out in the trade war.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1917919432619573434





Cardinal Robert Sarah, is a HARDLINER against mass migration

https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1914312758922792998/video/1





Globalists’ Plan to Control the Narrative UNVEILED!

https://x.com/jimmy_dore/status/1918747358759916007





Guy With Cerebral Palsy Tries Stand Uphttps://x.com/adamraycomedy/status/1912881193063764401