Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Is Nicole Shanahan? Is she a possible Running Mate for RFK Jr.?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
18 views
Published 13 hours ago

Who Is Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s Possible Running Mate?    Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s possible presidential running mate could be Nicole Shanahan, a tech lawyer with little political experience but a track record of donating large sums to Democratic candidates, a rumor getting major traction after Mediaite discovered a website in their names registered to Kennedy’s senior adviser. 


Do you find this plausible/believable? Stranger rumors swirling about his possible picks. None of them seem likely. 

Keywords
rfk jrpossible running matenicole shanahan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket