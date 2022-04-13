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China’s Brutal Lockdown - Citizens Scream For Help Hot Mic With Nidhi Razdan - Now China Will Use mRNA Vaccines - 041322
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396 views • April 13, 2022
Thanks to NDTV on YT video that I'm sharing.
Hot Mic with Nidhi Razdan: China is so obsessed with keeping cases to literally zero, that its latest draconian measures in its financial capital, Shanghai, appear to be backfiring big time.
Hot Mic with Nidhi Razdan: China is so obsessed with keeping cases to literally zero, that its latest draconian measures in its financial capital, Shanghai, appear to be backfiring big time.
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