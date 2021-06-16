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Breaking: President Trump will Visit US Border with TX Governor Abbott on June 30th
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150 views • June 16, 2021
Gov. Abbott will announce tomorrow the detailed plans to continue building the border wall.

President Trump accepted an invitation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to visit the US southern border in Texas later this month.

Governor Abbott joined Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Tuesday to discuss the visit to the border with President Trump.

The two will visit the border on June 30th. Abbott also announced Texas was building a wall to prevent the historic wave of illegals from crossing into Texas.

Governor Abbott told Kelly during their segment that last year, in April 2020, there were 17,000 apprehensions at the Texas border. This April there were over 170,000 apprehensions at the Texas border with Mexico.

This is the Biden border crisis and it is historic!
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texaspresident trumpborder wall
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