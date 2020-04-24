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To Serve Man - The Lie of Philanthropy
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74 views • April 24, 2020
Amazing Polly has hit another one out of the park. Government coercion is good for business when the masses are "human resources". As George Carlin so rightly put it, "It's a big club and you ain't in it!" Please visit the website that's dedicated to the fruit of a five year legal battle that is ongoing. A permanent injunction, arbitration order for all Americans has been won. Enforcement is now the key. When the people get the backbone to claim their true birthright and untangle themselves... just maybe, God will provide those who trust in Him with the blessings & responsibilities required. www.hudok.info
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