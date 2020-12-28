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Cancer Laced Va$$ines - Forensic Nurse Explains what is in Vaccines
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349 views • December 28, 2020
Never has this information been more important than with this mRNA vaccine being developed in record time. - Your Life depends on this Information
FredDiscerns always gives credit where the credit is due.
Forensic Nurse, Wholesitic Nurse, Rachel Celler sticks her neck out a mile. Rachel, Thanks for your service to your country and to truth. You are brave, a patriot and a hero for telling the truth.
This video is from her Youtube Channel Reposting as this may be removed: https://youtu.be/Loj15d6vQ2g
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The Corvelva report and Cancer laced vaccines from MRC 5 cell line. Vaccine cause cancer and autoimmune . Say no to GMO and government / scientific propaganda.
Hepatitis A and B, Polio, Twinrix, chicken pox
https://www.corvelva.it/it/speciale-c...
https://www.evil.news/2015-09-23-cdc-...
FredDiscerns always gives credit where the credit is due.
Forensic Nurse, Wholesitic Nurse, Rachel Celler sticks her neck out a mile. Rachel, Thanks for your service to your country and to truth. You are brave, a patriot and a hero for telling the truth.
This video is from her Youtube Channel Reposting as this may be removed: https://youtu.be/Loj15d6vQ2g
-------------------------------------------------------------------
The Corvelva report and Cancer laced vaccines from MRC 5 cell line. Vaccine cause cancer and autoimmune . Say no to GMO and government / scientific propaganda.
Hepatitis A and B, Polio, Twinrix, chicken pox
https://www.corvelva.it/it/speciale-c...
https://www.evil.news/2015-09-23-cdc-...
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