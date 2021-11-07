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Farsight Intelligence Briefing, November 7, 2021 - Important message for humanity - Courtney Brown
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46 views • November 08, 2021
Farsight Intelligence Briefing, November 7, 2021. Live streamed on youtube.
Original title: Farsight Intelligence Briefing: The Only War That Matters.
Original description: "We are discussing a war that is raging on and around Earth, and why that war matters more than any other war in the galaxy."
https://farsight.org/
https://www.farsightprime.com/
All rights concerning this recording belong to their owners
Original title: Farsight Intelligence Briefing: The Only War That Matters.
Original description: "We are discussing a war that is raging on and around Earth, and why that war matters more than any other war in the galaxy."
https://farsight.org/
https://www.farsightprime.com/
All rights concerning this recording belong to their owners
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