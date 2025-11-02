BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the "Pre-tribulation Rapture" Scriptural? - Part 3
TrumpetsVoice
TrumpetsVoice
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

In this 4 part discussion series we tackle the deceptive doctrine of the pre-tribulation rapture, and expose the origins of Dispensationalism as well as scripturally establish who Israel actually is, as well as provide scriptures that expose the contradictions of the pre-tribulation rapture theology.


The pre-tribulation rapture theory hinges on the idea that:

1. God has a separate plan for “Israel” and for “the Church.”

2. The Church will be taken out of the world before the tribulation (7 years), during which God deals again with national Israel.

3. After the tribulation, Christ returns to reign.



Below you will find links that were used to make this series which you can use in your own personal study, and research of the topics we mention:



https://stephensizer.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/7-Biblical-Answers-Israel-and-the-Church-2019.pdf


https://stephensizer.com/


https://www.knowingthebible.net/topical-studies/the-rapture-is-not-in-the-bible


https://www.brethrenarchive.org/features/powerscourt/the-powerscourt-meetings-enc/


https://www.fulfilledcg.com/Magazine/previous-issues-2021-2025/2022-winter/tj-smith.htm


https://theologyonline.com/threads/the-freemason-and-dispensationalist-connection.40545/


https://heresyintheheartland.blogspot.com/2014/01/c-i-scofield-scoundrel-shyster-and.html


https://www.bitchute.com/video/IC88XFY5HXAs


https://www.bitchute.com/video/2RcUFieuWeze


https://rumble.com/v4bt74i-the-true-origin-of-dispensationalism-the-rapture-and-christian-zionism..html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=85ef5289-cbad-4c26-a5ca-b2808968ed0c


https://theologyonline.com/threads/the-freemason-and-dispensationalist-connection.40545/


https://www.brethrenarchive.org/features/powerscourt/the-powerscourt-meetings-enc/


https://rumble.com/v3defaa-why-dispensationalism-is-wrong-unbiblical-and-deceptive.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=3f548518-1e7a-4b8b-a03d-a254f8cb28d5


https://rumble.com/v6qody0-the-history-of-dispensationalism-w-stephen-sizer.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=3f548518-1e7a-4b8b-a03d-a254f8cb28d5




Keywords
biblechristjesuspodcastrapturescripturescripturesbiblicalking jamesfalse religiontheologydogmadispensationalismdoctrinediscussionteachingyahushadispensationscofieldpre-tribulationjohn nelson darbytrumpets voicemanual la cunza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy