The 100th Monkey Effect 🙉 🙉 🙉
Published 13 hours ago

The 100th Monkey Effect 🙉 | Far Out with Faust #shorts


Faust Checho delves into the 100th Monkey Effect which is the sudden transference of knowledge ￼ from members of a species once enough members have learned a new skill set or action.


It’s called an effect because it’s automatic and functions like a mind-to-mind leap of consciousness and was discovered by Japanese scientists in the 1950s who taught monkeys to clean sweet potatoes and noticed the entire colony of monkeys across several islands, pick up the exact same habit over time.


Can you think of a skill or action in your life that you’ve learned through experience or observation in a similar way?


