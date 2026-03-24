Opening to No Escape, No Return (1993) 1994 VHS

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Synopsis: An FBI agent and an LAPD police captain force three estranged cops to go underground and infiltrate a drug syndicate to expose the kingpin druglord. Unfortunately, the plan goes awry, and these officers of different styles and temperaments must learn to work together to clear their names. The trio are also in for a total shock once they find out who is truly behind the drug ring.



In order:



1. Coming Soon Bumper

2. Forced to Kill (1994) Trailer

3. Ice (1994) Trailer

4. CIA II: Target Alexa (1993) Trailer

5. Warning Screen

6. Closed Captioning Bumper

7. PM Entertainment Group Logo