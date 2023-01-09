Create New Account
MOS FET SVF7N65F | ASIC Miner Repair
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published Yesterday

MOS FET SVF7N65F can be widely used in AC-DC switching power supplies, DC-DC power converters, and high-voltage H-bridge PWM motor drives.The SVF7N65F SI7N65F Field-effect transistor enhancement mode high voltage power MOS field effect transistor is manufactured using planar high voltage VAMOS process technology. Advanced technology and strip-shaped cell design structure make this product have lower on-resistance, superior switching performance, and good avalanche breakdown tolerance.

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=295

#ASICMiner #MOS #SVF7N65F #SI7N65F

asicminermossvf7n65fsi7n65f

