MOS FET SVF7N65F | ASIC Miner Repair

MOS FET SVF7N65F can be widely used in AC-DC switching power supplies, DC-DC power converters, and high-voltage H-bridge PWM motor drives.The SVF7N65F SI7N65F Field-effect transistor enhancement mode high voltage power MOS field effect transistor is manufactured using planar high voltage VAMOS process technology. Advanced technology and strip-shaped cell design structure make this product have lower on-resistance, superior switching performance, and good avalanche breakdown tolerance.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=295
#ASICMiner #MOS #SVF7N65F #SI7N65F
