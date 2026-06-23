Real Reason for the A.I Data Center Boom

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We have entered the convergence of orbital technology and global finance. This transition from terrestrial data centers to a space-based "orbital grid" signals the beginning of a new economic era that bypasses traditional human intervention. China controls its entire population with 500 data centers, the U.S. is currently building 3,500. The shift isn't happening on the ground it’s moving to orbit as the DTCC goes live with tokenized securities this October and SpaceX positioning to host the global ledger above our heads.
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