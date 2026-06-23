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Real Reason for the A.I Data Center Boom
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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44 views • 3 days ago

We have entered the convergence of orbital technology and global finance. This transition from terrestrial data centers to a space-based "orbital grid" signals the beginning of a new economic era that bypasses traditional human intervention. China controls its entire population with 500 data centers, the U.S. is currently building 3,500. The shift isn't happening on the ground it’s moving to orbit as the DTCC goes live with tokenized securities this October and SpaceX positioning to host the global ledger above our heads.


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spacexcommoditiesdavid dubyneadapt 2030dtccstarlinksupply chaincentral bank digital currencywater rightstokenizationresource nationalismdata centersclarity actthe civilization cycle podcaststellar lumenseconomic intelligencespacex ipodigital credit scorerlusdorbital grid2026 economic resetargentina ai lawasset digitizationdtcc live date
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