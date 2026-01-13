Throwback ‘Iran should be imposing sanctions on us’ - Noam Chomsky with Aaron Mate' in 2015 - "during the past 60 years, not a day has passed without the US torturing the people of Iran"

THROWBACK: ‘Iran should be imposing sanctions on us’ – Noam Chomsky

Aaron Mate' (The Grayzone)

The real international community is not the US and its allies, but the global majority of developing nations, which overwhelmingly support Iran’s right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, Chomsky told Aaron Mate in a 2015 appearance on Democracy Now ahead of the signing of the Iran nuclear deal.

💬 “As far as sanctions are concerned, it’s worth bearing in mind that during the past 60 years, not a day has passed without the US torturing the people of Iran,” Chomsky added.

Iran is the second-most sanctioned country in the world after Russia, with over 6k restrictions imposed on it by the US, Canada, the EU, the UK and Australia. Iran has sanctioned numerous top US officials in response, and has slapped CENTCOM with a terrorist organization designation.