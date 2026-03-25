Elon Musk and DOGE are slashing waste… so why are NPCs burning Teslas, doxxing investigators, and screaming like their lives depend on it? Because cutting "needless" government spending might actually touch the REAL fraud – the legal mafia funneling YOUR tax dollars straight into NGO cronies. California blew $24 BILLION on homelessness since 2019… and the problem got WORSE. Meanwhile, one musician built tiny shelters for $1,200 each – until the city seized and destroyed them. At the same time, nonprofits like the Weingart Tower spent $600,000+ per unit (yes, more than the U.S. median home price) on luxury apartments with gyms, cafés, and art rooms for the same population. Want a free upscale pad? Just camp on the sidewalk for two weeks and smile nicely. Then there's brave 23-year-old YouTuber Nick Shirley exposing billion-dollar daycare and hospice fraud in Minnesota and California. Result? Reddit leftists track his every move in real time, threaten him, and Gavin Newsom publicly calls him a creep/pedo for filming at daycares. Shirley now has to drop $15,000 on private security just to shoot for three days. Why would anyone want to harm someone uncovering fraud? Same reason the mafia takes you out: to keep the cash and grift flowing forever.This isn't government. It's a parasitic immune system protecting the biggest legal heist in America – and the NPCs are the foot soldiers.If you're sick of your money being laundered through "compassion" programs that make problems worse, watch this. Elon + DOGE + sunlight = the antibiotic they fear most.Drop a like if you're done being the mark. Subscribe and turn on notifications – more red pills coming.Hashtags: #GovernmentGrift #HomelessnessScam #ElonMusk #DOGE #CaliforniaFraud #TaxpayerTheft #NGOGrift #NickShirley #WeingartTower #WastedTaxDollars #MafiaGovernment #ExposeTheFraud #RedPill #ElonVsDeepState #HomelessIndustrialComplex