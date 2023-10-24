Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Political Prisoner Owen Shroyer enters prison tomorrow. Here is his statement
channel image
GalacticStorm
2167 Subscribers
Shop now
191 views
Published Tuesday
Political Prisoner Owen Shroyer

Owen Shroyer is back on Twitter right here while he is a Speech Prisoner in Biden's America. Please share this video to keep America informed about this political prisoner.


@OwenShroyer1776

https://twitter.com/i/status/1716553961774149752

#FreeOwen

Support him here: http://owenshroyer.store

Keywords
owen shroyerpolitical prisonerj6jan 6 prisonersenters prison tomorrow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket