Political Prisoner Owen Shroyer enters prison tomorrow. Here is his statement
Published Tuesday
Political Prisoner Owen Shroyer
Owen Shroyer is back on Twitter right here while he is a Speech Prisoner in Biden's America. Please share this video to keep America informed about this political prisoner.
@OwenShroyer1776
https://twitter.com/i/status/1716553961774149752
#FreeOwen
Support him here: http://owenshroyer.store
