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Joe Rogan just revealed that presidents and former presidents personally pressured Spotify to have him removed for "vaccine misinformation."
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Joe Rogan just revealed that presidents and former presidents personally pressured Spotify to have him removed for "vaccine misinformation."


And not one of them apologized when his questions turned out to be right.


He says he still can't talk about most of it. What he will say is that the campaign was coordinated, expensive, and came from the very top.


ROGAN: "They tried to crush my sponsors. They organized campaigns. There was PACs involved."


ROGAN: "I can't even talk about it. But there was presidents involved and former presidents involved that were contacting Spotify. Trying to get me removed for vaccine misinformation."


ROGAN: "And it turned out to be right. All of it."


ROGAN: "Not a single apology from anybody. Not a single retraction, not a single mea culpa, not a single 'we were wrong.'"


The pressure failed. Joe's audience grew. And the people who tried to silence him never had to answer for any of it...


Full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVXli9YkY0o

Keywords
vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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