Joe Rogan just revealed that presidents and former presidents personally pressured Spotify to have him removed for "vaccine misinformation."





And not one of them apologized when his questions turned out to be right.





He says he still can't talk about most of it. What he will say is that the campaign was coordinated, expensive, and came from the very top.





ROGAN: "They tried to crush my sponsors. They organized campaigns. There was PACs involved."





ROGAN: "I can't even talk about it. But there was presidents involved and former presidents involved that were contacting Spotify. Trying to get me removed for vaccine misinformation."





ROGAN: "And it turned out to be right. All of it."





ROGAN: "Not a single apology from anybody. Not a single retraction, not a single mea culpa, not a single 'we were wrong.'"





The pressure failed. Joe's audience grew. And the people who tried to silence him never had to answer for any of it...





Full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVXli9YkY0o