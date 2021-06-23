2020 Election Fraud - Jovan Pulitzer explains why states MUST forensically audit ALL ballots

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Jovan Hutton Pulitzer goes into great detail about why fractional audits don't work and why states MUST do "FULL 100% forensic audits" to catch election fraud.
Original video: https://vimeo.com/566629101
Full article about this election audit issue: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/cannot-catch-fraud-fractions-jovan-pulitzer-clarifies-need-full-100-forensic-audits-catch-election-fraud/