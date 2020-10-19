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Resistance: Resolutions of the Stamp Act Congress (Oct. 19, 1765)
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6 views • October 19, 2020
In what was an unprecedented display of colonial unity for the time, thirty-seven delegates from nine colonies gathered in October of 1765 in New York City for the Stamp Act Congress. On the 19th, they issued resolutions opposing taxation without representation - and in support of the right of trial by jury. Although British officials dismissed the Congress as an extralegal body, they could not ignore the economic damage done by widespread protests, boycotts and resistance.
Path to Liberty: October 19, 2020
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Path to Liberty: October 19, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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