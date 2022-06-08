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FULL SHOW: New Legislation Will Force Democrats To Defend Drag Queen Activity For Kids
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130 views • June 08, 2022
On today’s War Room Owen Shroyer makes a distinctive mindset change on how to save America. Perhaps before dealing with the globalists, we must first deal with the corrupt players in American politics first. Owen explains and takes calls on this issue. The Democrats are bringing January 6th back to the fold, as their political prisoners still rot in jail cells and they hire a television news executive for the made for TV hearings. Cara Castronuova gives an update on the political prisoners of the Democrats and promotes a new truth documentary about January 6th. Evelyn Rae joins from Australia to warn that the climate change lockdowns are being promoted there, and if they make it there, they will be coming to America next.
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