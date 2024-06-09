IDAHO SHUTS DOWN FARMERS "We're all going to fail"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yanasa TV
Jun 8, 2024 As A Man Thinketh PODCAST - Making Sense of Agriculture and Society
Idaho shuts down 500,000 acres of farm land with water curtailment. Video sourced from @oneatatime8677
0:00 Water curtailment impacts Idaho farmers, risking crop investments and livelihoods.
03:19 Challenges faced by farmers in Idaho due to water curtailment impacting economy and investments.
06:03 Water shortage impacts Southern Idaho farmers, leading to reduced deliveries and irrigation restrictions.
09:11 Controversy over groundwater usage in Idaho leading to curtailment and economic losses for farmers.
12:50 Implementing regenerative range management practices to address water depletion issues in agriculture.
Join this channel and support our efforts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC60fxBZhfGR0yYtveRmPJNg/join