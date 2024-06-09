BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IDAHO SHUTS DOWN FARMERS "We're all going to fail"
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
4
486 views • 11 months ago


Yanasa TV

Jun 8, 2024 As A Man Thinketh PODCAST - Making Sense of Agriculture and Society

Idaho shuts down 500,000 acres of farm land with water curtailment. Video sourced from @oneatatime8677


0:00 Water curtailment impacts Idaho farmers, risking crop investments and livelihoods.

03:19 Challenges faced by farmers in Idaho due to water curtailment impacting economy and investments.

06:03 Water shortage impacts Southern Idaho farmers, leading to reduced deliveries and irrigation restrictions.

09:11 Controversy over groundwater usage in Idaho leading to curtailment and economic losses for farmers.

12:50 Implementing regenerative range management practices to address water depletion issues in agriculture.


Keywords
failwaterfarmersidahopotatoesplandownshutshungeryanasa tv
