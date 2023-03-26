WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/dr-jerry-and-jenny-mccarthy-wahlberg-introduce-homelife-community-for-adults-with-autism/
It’s among the greatest worry of every Autism Parent: “What happens to
my child when I am gone?” One specialist believes he has the answer.
Pediatrician Dr. Jerry Kartzinel is joined by Celebrity Warrior Mom
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to introduce the Home Life Community for Adults
with Autism and other Special Needs. For more information, or to donate
to this effort, go to www.homelifecommunity.org.
