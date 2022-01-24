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ADEPTLY SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF WORLDWIDE STAFFING SHORTAGES
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180 views • January 24, 2022
ADEPTLY SOLVING THE MYSTER OF STAFFING SHORTAGES EVERYWHERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42bnDtRVTyVk/
Everyone is pretending that the staffing shortages are happening because of bad luck, people not wanting to work, or some sort of coincidence. This type of magical thinking is happening all around the world, so why won't people open their eyes to the most obvious culprit: it's the vaccine, stupid.
SHOCK VIDEO - LIVE TV PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD FROM COVID VACCINES - COMPILATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uf4CXI2Pl6Rp/
Daunting compilation of athletes collapsing
https://brandnewtube.com/v/YQn3Kw
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
***********
_______________________________________
Excellent Resource Links
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42bnDtRVTyVk/
Everyone is pretending that the staffing shortages are happening because of bad luck, people not wanting to work, or some sort of coincidence. This type of magical thinking is happening all around the world, so why won't people open their eyes to the most obvious culprit: it's the vaccine, stupid.
SHOCK VIDEO - LIVE TV PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD FROM COVID VACCINES - COMPILATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uf4CXI2Pl6Rp/
Daunting compilation of athletes collapsing
https://brandnewtube.com/v/YQn3Kw
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
***********
_______________________________________
Excellent Resource Links
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
http://www.flatearth101.com/
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Why they want everyone vaxxed
VACCINATED PEOPLE ARE "TRANSHUMAN" AND UNDER US LAW NO LONGER HOLD ANY HUMAN RIGHTS
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf
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