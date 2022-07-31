Homemade Fruit Delight Recipe with Only 3 INGREDIENTS ‼️No Food Coloring❌How to Make Fruit Delight?

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#marshmallows #easyrecipe #3ingredients Since I am doing automatic translation, there may be a mistake in the languages if you write in the comment, I will answer I would appreciate it if you would support me by subscribing to my channel Materials 1 cup Orange Juice(200 ml) 1 cup Pomegranate juice (200ml) 1 cup Kiwi juice (200ml Half a cup of sugar (100 g) Half a cup of starch(60g)