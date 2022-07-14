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Trouble In The Flesh - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday July 13 2022





The Apostle Paul Saw Himself as the Chiefest of Sinners. Throughout The Bible We See Numerous Examples of Different Type of Sinners Such As the Religious Sinner, the Hard-Working Sinner, the Desperate Sinner, the Humiliated Sinner, and the Awakened Sinner. When We Sin (and In This Flesh We Will Sin), If We Confess it to God His Word Says He is Faithful and Just to Forgive Us.





Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:





Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.