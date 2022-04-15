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Great Reset CURRENCY COLLAPSE! - Russia Has Gold Standard - Inflation Hits RECORD HIGH!
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690 views • April 15, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the highest rate of inflation in history if you go by the unofficial numbers as Russia switches to a gold standard to get around sanctions and the US dollar appears to be ready for a complete collapse.
This is the perfect power move for the global establishment. Yes, the US dollar needs to collapse one way or another, but the switch which is being aided by China and Russia will see a massive power shift to ANOTHER establishment world order headed by China. THERE we will see the largest move towards technocracy in the history of the world and perhaps the most dangerous anti-human revolution in human history as well.
THIS is the great reset agenda. While many cheer on Russia or Ukraine, the reality is that no matter what, people will lose as the elites get order out of chaos and allow one establishment to be replaced by another more technocratic establishment.
The world is about to dramatically change and people NEED to be prepared!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
JOIN US At Flote Fest 2022 In Gause, Texas & Save Money On Your Tickets HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the highest rate of inflation in history if you go by the unofficial numbers as Russia switches to a gold standard to get around sanctions and the US dollar appears to be ready for a complete collapse.
This is the perfect power move for the global establishment. Yes, the US dollar needs to collapse one way or another, but the switch which is being aided by China and Russia will see a massive power shift to ANOTHER establishment world order headed by China. THERE we will see the largest move towards technocracy in the history of the world and perhaps the most dangerous anti-human revolution in human history as well.
THIS is the great reset agenda. While many cheer on Russia or Ukraine, the reality is that no matter what, people will lose as the elites get order out of chaos and allow one establishment to be replaced by another more technocratic establishment.
The world is about to dramatically change and people NEED to be prepared!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
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Help keep independent media alive!
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World Alternative Media
2022
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