Electromagnetic Exposure and Other Theories, an interview with Daniel Roytas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Are there other explanations for why people get sick beyond what we’re usually told? This discussion explores electromagnetic exposure alongside psychological, environmental, and belief-based theories, while staying grounded in evidence rather than speculation. From weather changes to social and nocebo effects, the conversation highlights how complex health truly is. If you’re curious about alternative perspectives and careful scientific questioning, watch the latest interview and decide for yourself.
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
#HealthDebate #CriticalInquiry #AlternativeTheories