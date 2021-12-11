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X22 Report A 12. 10. 21.
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411 views • December 11, 2021
Ep. 2649a - Gold Will Destroy The Fed, In The End The [CB]s Will Not Survive
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The fake news is now pushing the narrative that the economy is the best we the people have ever seen. The [CB] has no cover story they need to spin it all. This will fail. Jobs lowest we have seen, inflation hitting 6.8%, people see it all. The [CB] system will be destroyed by Gold when people truly see the real value of the [CB] currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The fake news is now pushing the narrative that the economy is the best we the people have ever seen. The [CB] has no cover story they need to spin it all. This will fail. Jobs lowest we have seen, inflation hitting 6.8%, people see it all. The [CB] system will be destroyed by Gold when people truly see the real value of the [CB] currency.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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