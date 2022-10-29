Putin Delivers Speech Warning of ‘Dangerous’ Decade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/497924
Summary：10/28/2022 ABC News: Russia's President Vladimir Putin has warned the West its dominance is coming to an end, saying we're now in the most dangerous decade since World War II.