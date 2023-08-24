Create New Account
Decentralize.TV -Episode 11 - Aug 24, 2023 - Scott Kesterson from BardsFM talks decentralized local communities and government
Health Ranger Report
Published Yesterday

Scott Kesterson from BardsFM joins Decentralize TV to discuss how powerful new project to decentralize government by building pro-liberty communities from the ground up, at the county level. Cryptocurrency is part of the mix. Mike and Todd agree to join BardsFM as crypto tech advisors.

mike adamsfreedomcryptocurrencylibertyprivacygovernmentcryptocountiespmascott kestersonbardsfmdtvdecentralize tvtodd pitner

